Anthony Richardson 'shocked' after getting named Week 1 starter for Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the team's Week 1 starter after just one quarter of preseason action against the Buffalo Bills.

Richardson, who was taken No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, was shocked by the announcement that he beat out veteran Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger for the starting role, which gives coach Shane Steichen a chance to build their offense around the toolsy young star.

Locked on Colts host Jake Arthur spoke with Peter Bukowski of Locked on Sports Today about Richardson's performance in his first preseason game and how it led to him getting named the starter just two days later.

"What you want to see from him is correcting [mistakes] and that's exactly what he did," Arthur said. "You saw him start to set his feet a little more and get his wits about him. He settled in nicely and really impressed the Colts' coaches, and that's why they were comfortable making him QB1 this week."

Richardson completed 7-of-12 pass attempts for 67 yards in his NFL debut, including an interception on the first drive.

However, his response to that mistake, which included a 77-yard drive that should have resulted in points, is what led to him getting tabbed the starter even though it was only his 14th career start since his final season at Eastside High School in 2019.

"You work for it, [but] you didn't know when the timeline was going to be," Richardson said, per ESPN. "I was just looking forward to Week 1 and just being ready for the opportunity and getting thrown in the fire hopefully. But then he told me, and I'm like, 'Wow, it really happened.' So, I'm thankful, I'm blessed, and now, you've got to keep building on this opportunity."

Richardson is the latest move to help stabilize the Colts at quarterback, where there has been a revolving door since Andrew Luck's retirement four years ago.