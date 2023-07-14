Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn explains how the team is rebuilding around Aliyah Boston

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft is helping to move the Fever forward.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have already matched last season's win total and are finally turning the corner back toward competitiveness under new head coach Christie Sides, No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, and returning general manager Lin Dunn.

Dunn joined Locked On Women's Basketball host Howard Megdal for an interview this week to discuss the team's turnaround and her excitement for the future.

“I feel really good about where the Fever are," Dunn said. "We continue to get better, we are in almost every game.”

Boston was named an All-Star as a rookie while 2022 lottery pick NaLyssa Smith has improved as an interior scorer, rebounder, and defender in her second season.

“I’m optimistic about the growth of our babies," Dunn added. "They’re young, they’re growing, they’re eager, they’re enthusiastic, they’re coachable.”

Indiana has a single-digit loss to the historic Las Vegas Aces this year and pushed the second-ranked New York Liberty to overtime heading into the All-Star break. Boston hit the three-pointer to send that game into overtime, a flash of her ever-expanding skill set.

“We knew that Aliyah was going to have an immediate impact to this team, and an impact in this league, but I don’t think we knew how big of an impact," Dunn explained. "What I see for her in the future is continued growth of her versatility.”

Going forward, the Fever's front court of the future will learn to play off one another at an even higher level on both ends of the floor.

“The fact that they’re both versatile … neither one is limited to the low block, neither one is limited to the outside area," Dunn said. "NaLyssa is a three-point shooter, but they both have the potential to spread the floor.”