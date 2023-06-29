Should Indianapolis Colts start Anthony Richardson in Week 1? | Locked on NFL

There's little doubt Richardson is QB of the future in Indianapolis, but unless he overwhelms the team during training camp it makes sense to start Minshew Week 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for their franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement after the 20XX season.

They hope they found their guy in Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft and a quarterback who has otherworldly athleticism and sky-high potential, but who is considered pretty raw after only really starting one year in college.

Richardson's potential may be tantalizing, but with a solid additional option on the roster in Gardner Minshew, Locked on NFL host Alex Clancy believes Richardson should start the season as a backup while he continues to learn and develop behind the scenes.

"Anthony Richardson was drafted for his ceiling, not for his floor," Clancy said. "I think it's a no doubt Gardner Minshew situation with Jonathan Taylor coming back, with Michael Pittman Jr., with a defense that's better than last year. You want [Anthony Richardson] to learn and I think throwing [Minshew] out there for at least half a season would be most prudent for them."

Minshew has 24 career starts and 32 overall appearances to his name, dating back to his rookie season in 2019. That was the year Minshew took the league by storm with the Jaguars, going 6-6 and posting a 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio after getting selected in the sixth round out of Washington State.

There's little doubt Richardson is the QB1 of the future in Indianapolis, but unless he completely overwhelms the team during training camp and into the preseason it makes sense for Minshew to lead the charge, at least to start the campaign.