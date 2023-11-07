Could the Indiana Pacers make a trade for Pascal Siakam? | Locked On NBA

The Toronto Raptors could trade their star forward heading into the final year of his contract.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of rumors surrounding veteran forward Pascal Siakam and his status with the Raptors, it appears Toronto is moving forward on trade negotiations with teams around the NBA.

In the latest episode of the Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Tony East discussed the rumors and whether the Indiana Pacers are a real suitor for the NBA champion forward.

“You always want to be thinking ahead and trading your guys when you can," East explained. "With Pascal Siakam with one year left on his deal … you have to be thinking this way.”

The Raptors have been questioned in recent years for losing key players for very little or nothing - including Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. If they don't extend Siakam or trade him, the same fate will come in this situation.

“They can’t have that egg on their face again," East said. "So if Siakam wants to stay, that’s great, but if they get any inkling that he doesn’t … (a trade) makes a lot of sense for them.”

The team also has young players in Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby who are likely ready for more responsibility and scoring opportunities, while Siakam is a player who is best with the ball in his hands.

“The thing with Toronto is they tried the ‘we’re going to walk two paths at once’ (strategy)," Angstadt said. "They tried that last year and it just didn’t work.”

As for Indiana's role in the trade, a deal for Siakam would fit their approach this summer of solidifying a long-term winning core.

“If they want to be good, if Siakam is truly available … maybe they do it," East said. "The question though with Siakam for the Pacers is … that expiring contract and losing him for nothing.”

However, with the Atlanta Hawks reportedly interested as well and other winning teams like Dallas and New Orleans looking to solidify their frontcourts, the idea of the Pacers may just be a negotiating tool.