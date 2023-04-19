Zach Edey declares for 2023 NBA draft, should he return to Purdue or not?

The 7'4, 305 pound center has until May 31 to decide if he wants to return to the Boilermakers or continue to pursue his professional career.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Unsurprisingly, Purdue center and 2022-23 National Player of the Year Zach Edey has placed his name in the 2023 NBA draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

The 7'4, 305 pound center has until May 31 to decide if he wants to return to the Boilermakers or continue to pursue his professional career.

"My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn't change a thing about it," Edey wrote in a post on social media. "From ranked 437 in my class to National Player of the Year, I can't put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second of it."

Leif Thulin of Locked on NBA Big Board joined Andy Patton on Locked on College Basketball to discuss Edey's decision and whether it makes sense for the big man to return to West Lafayette for another season.

"After you win National Player of the Year, your stock is not going to get higher," Thulin said. "He could get better, but I don't think it would raise his stock significantly."

Edey dominated all season long for the Boilermakers, who spent multiple weeks at No. 1 in the polls and earned a 1-sed in the NCAA Tournament - before getting stunned by 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

Edey scored 30+ points on eight occasions and averaged 22.9 points and 12.9 rebounds, good for sixth and second in the NCAA respectively.

Whether Edey's size will translate into him being able to protect the rim and score consistently at the NBA level is the big question mark, and the rise of NIL has certainly created a dynamic where more high profile players (including former NPOY Oscar Tshiebwe) are choosing to stay in school longer.

Could Edey make the same decision? If so, he'd return to a program with young guards who improved throughout the season - potentially setting Painter up for another very successful campaign.