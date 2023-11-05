Mackenzie Mgbako is down to two schools: Will it be Kansas or Indiana? | Locked on College Basketball

Mackenzie Mgbako, who was previously committed Duke and asked for a release after Kyle Filipowski return to Durham, is down to two schools: Kansas and Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURHAM, N.C. — The Kansas Jayhawks already landed the biggest fish in the NCAA transfer portal when Hunter Dickinson committed to join Bill Self's squad, but they are one of two teams in contention for former Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako as well.

Mgbako, who decommitted from the Blue Devils shortly after Kyle Filipowski announced his intention to return for his sophomore season, is now choosing between Kansas and Indiana.

The Hoosiers are looking for help in the frontcourt after losing Trayce Jackson-Davis, and pairing Mgbako with former Oregon center Kel'el Ware would keep Mike Woodson's team in contention for a Big Ten title in 2023-24.

Locked on College Basketball host Isaac Schade spoke with Jacob Rude of Locked on Hoosiers and Derek Johnson of Locked on Jayhawks to discuss Mgbako's decision and where he best fits next year.

For Kansas, adding Mgbako would be the "cherry on top" of what has already been a successful offseason, according to Johnson. Mgbako's ability to stretch the floor gives Dickinson more room to operate on the block and further strengthens this team's offensive attack as they look to get back to the national championship after winning it all in 2022.

Likewise, Indiana could use Mgbako as a stretch four to compliment newcomer Ware, who had a disappointing freshman season at Oregon but has sky-high potential if Woodson and company can unlock it. Perhaps another big like Mgbako will help both players reach their ceiling, which would instantly vault Indiana into the top of the Big Ten preseason rankings alongside Purdue and Michigan State.