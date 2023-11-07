What would an Indiana Pacers trade for Pascal Siakam look like?

The Pacers have upgraded their roster significantly this summer but could still make a big deal for Siakam.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have been busy this offseason, signing young cornerstone guard Tyrese Haliburton to a max contract extension while also adding forward Jarace Walker in the draft and young veterans Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin via trade and free agency.

Recent reports indicate they may not be done upgrading, as several NBA insiders have linked the Pacers to All-Star forward Pascal Siakam this week.

Tony East of Locked On Pacers discussed the rumors on the latest episode of the podcast.

“Could Pascal Siakam fit with the Pacers? The short answer is yes … because he’s very good at basketball," East explained.

Forward is a weak spot for Indiana, and at age 29, Siakam fits their trajectory even if is he a bit older than other core Pacers players.

“They’ve been searching for depth at these spots for years," East said. "If Siakam is truly available … it does make sense for them even with the Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin additions.”

While the Pacers weigh the potential of trading future first-round picks or some of their better young players, Siakam's contract status on an expiring contract will likely factor heavily in their decision.

“The Pacers are not in a position to be gambling on rentals," East said.

After a few years of rebuilding, Indiana is in strong position to make an offer for a star player. But it remains to be seen whether Siakam is the right player.