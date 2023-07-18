Breaking down rookie Jarace Walker's debut at NBA Summer League

Jarace Walker was one of the standouts in Las Vegas for the Indiana Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarace Walker, a top-ten pick in this year's NBA Draft, was among the most exciting young players in all of NBA Summer League this year in his debut for the Indiana Pacers.

Locked On Pacers host Tony East was joined by Pacers analyst Caitlin Cooper to break down his performance on each end of the floor.

“(Defensive playmaking) was the standout skill to me, scouting him," East explained. "He just blew up plays sometimes, and his rotations were crisp, and he was really quick despite being huge.”

Walker has elite athleticism and high-level instincts that allowed him to dominate the exhibition format.

“He gets away with a lot of gambles and stuff that you would tell other players not to do, but his skills allow him to be able to do it," Cooper said. "That showed up really quickly I thought in the first two games.”

However, Walker looked a bit worse when he was forced to play center, a role he rarely touched in college.

“The minutes he played at the five, I wasn’t as convinced of some of what he was doing defensively," Cooper explained. "They had a lot of problems when they were switching those pick-and-rolls.”

On offense, Walker also got to extend himself, playing more with the ball in his hands and as a dive man in the pick-and-roll.

“I thought his passing was good, I thought his handling was solid," East said. "The same kind of activity stood out about him.”

Come the regular season, because of the Pacers having multiple shooting big men, Indiana should be able to experiment even more based on the versatility they saw in Walker in Las Vegas.