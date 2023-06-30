Indiana forward Malik Reneau primed for breakout sophomore season | Locked on Hoosiers

With Trayce Jackson-Davis in the NBA and Miller Kopp and Race Thompson moving on, Reneau has an opportunity to step into a much bigger role in year 2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers secured a huge victory on the recruiting trail last year when they landed 6'8 forward Malik Reneau, the No. 38 ranked player in the class of 2022 out of Montverde Academy.

And while it was always clear Reneau would take a backseat to superstar big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, Reneau's freshman year numbers weren't up to the standard many had set for him when he arrived in Bloomington.

Reneau averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 35 games last year, playing roughly 15 minutes per night and shooting 56.9% on two pointers and 25% (2-8) from three.

However, with Jackson-Davis in the NBA and both Miller Kopp and Race Thompson graduating and moving on, Reneau has a huge opportunity to step into a much bigger role in year two, and Locked on Hoosiers host Jacob Rude believes he could be the Big Ten's breakout star.

"He is someone I think will benefit from having a season under his belt," Rude said. "Having a sense of how to play Big Ten basketball, and having learned from guys like Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and Race [Thompson]. He's going to benefit from this season even if it was kind of an up and down one."

Reneau saw nearly all of his frontcourt teammates depart this offseason, either via graduation, the draft, or the transfer portal, although the team did bring in a key addition in former Oregon center Kel'el Ware.

A frontcourt of Ware and Reneau will be among the most intriguing in the Big Ten, with Ware's rim protection and outside shooting skills complimenting Reneau's game nicely.