Quarterback battle is on between Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew in Indianapolis

Early returns indicate the rookie Richardson is picking things up well, but Minshew may still start for the Colts in Week 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps the most intriguing of the rookie quarterbacks expected to play in 2023 is Anthony Richardson, who went No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts - behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud who went one and two to Carolina and Houston, respectively.

Richardson's otherworldly athleticism made him a tantalizing draft prospect, even with concerns about his relative lack of reps in college and general rawness that comes with that.

And while he's going to be a big part of Indianapolis' plans in the near future, he spent minicamp splitting first team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew, a storyline being closely followed by Jake Arthur of Locked on Colts.

"The Colts would like to have Richardson be their Week 1 starting quarterback, because it means he's earned it, he's ready, the future is now," Arthur said. "But they're not in any huge rush. They'll play him when he's ready. I think regardless of whether he's the starter Week 1, they are going to have a package of plays for him."

Minshew, now entering his fifth NFL season and first with the Colts, has taken on a mentorship role at camp for both Richardson and Sam Ehlinger.

“First time kind of being the older guy, it’s a little bit different. It’s cool to be able to help,” Minshew said in his press conference. “Wherever I can, helping him — to see the things that he’s picking up, it’s exciting. I remember kind of doing the same stuff and remembering how hard, but also how fun it is when that starts clicking. It’s been cool to kind of see that part."