Could the Indianapolis Colts be pursuing Lamar Jackson? | Locked on Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are one of few teams expressing at least some interest in acquiring Lamar Jackson, but can they make it work?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the fourth pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, with most believing they will use the pick to find their quarterback of the future, likely either Will Levis from Kentucky or Anthony Richardson from Florida.

However, they are one of the teams most often connected to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who it was recently revealed asked for a trade back in early March.

Jackson instead was placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag, which further complicates a situation that is already tough because of Jackson's desire for a fully or at least mostly fully guaranteed contract.

Locked On Colts podcast hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks discussed the Jackson rumors, which started in part because a Colts private Jet was spotted near Baltimore this past week.

"I don't anticipate Lamar Jackson being in Indy," Hicks said. "It's lying season, it's crazy season, there are so many reasons a Colts plane could have been out there...they could be out there meeting with a free agent or a draft pick."

Most NFL teams have made it clear they don't intend to pursue Jackson while on the franchise tag, with some believing it's an attempt at collusion because of Jackson's demand for a fully guaranteed contract.

However, the Colts were one of few teams that didn't immediately rule out Jackson as an option, with GM Chris Ballard indicating they are at least working on it internally.

"Anytime a special player is available – which he is — you gotta do the work. I'm not gonna get into deep discussions on where it's at, what we're doing or what we might do, but he's a really special player. You never know how any of this will work out."



— Chris Ballard on Lamar — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 27, 2023

Jackson would be a huge boost to an Indianapolis franchise that has struggled with inconsistent quarterback play for the past few seasons.