C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts

The Colts will have plenty of options to try at QB next year, some who are rookies and some who are aging veterans, although few present as much upside as Stroud.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.

While there are no shortages of QB options available across the NFL, including the possibility of adding future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, Locked on Colts host Zach Hicks believes the team’s best course of action may be to use their first round draft pick, No. 4 overall, to acquire a young asset.

One option expected to be available is former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is among the highest rated quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Stroud had a decorated three year career with the Buckeyes, finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting

In 2021 and third in 2022 - while totaling 85 passing touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in those two campaigns.

Stroud’s athleticism makes him a potential dual-threat quarterback at the next level, but it is his arm which appeals to Hicks.

“I think he is a quintessential touch passer,” Hicks said. “When you think of C.J. Stroud and you think of his highlights, it’s those touch passes…I think he throws the cleanest touch passes since Jared Goff.”