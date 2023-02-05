Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen a perfect match for Indianapolis | Locked on Colts

Richardson turned heads at the NFL draft combine, and despite concerns about his NFL readiness, playing under coach Shane Steichen should only help his development.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts held the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and as expected they used the pick to add a potential long-term starter at quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Richardson turned heads at the NFL draft combine, and while concerns remain about his NFL readiness his overall athleticism makes him a potential superstar in the making - and getting a chance to play under coach Shane Steichen should only elevate his development.

Locked on Colts host Zach Hicks spoke about Steichen's impact on developing Jalen Hurts during his time as Philadelphia's Offensive Coordinator in 2021 and 2022, and how that will work wonders with Richardson in Indianapolis.

Hurts came into the league with questions about his passing ability, but three years in and he's an MVP candidate, Super Bowl runner up, and just signed a mega contract to keep him in Philadelphia for the long haul.

While not all of that can be attributed to Steichen's role with the Eagles, it's no doubt exciting for Colts fans to see the same coach working with Richardson - who has the tools to be an all-time great but remains raw thanks to limited reps in college.