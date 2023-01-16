What the Trey Mancini signing means for the Chicago Cubs | Locked On Cubs

The Cubs are adding to their investment at the first base position with the key signing of former Oriole, Astro Trey Mancini.

CHICAGO — While Chicago Cubs fans gathered at their annual convention this past weekend to meet players, listen to panels, and hang out with their fellow Southside fans, the team announced the signing of free agent Trey Mancini to a two-year deal worth $14 million.

Mancini, who turns 31 in March, can earn $7 million in incentives and opt-out after the 2023 season if he surpasses 350 plate appearances.

“I’m glad the Cubs added another bat because they do need another power bat, especially from the right side.” Locked On Cubs host Sam Olbur said about Mancini’s signing, “Even though I’m not exactly sure what it is, there’s an obvious plan of attack here from Jed Hoyer for 2023.”

Mancini spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. They drafted him in 2013, and he made his debut in 2017. Mancini has a career line of .265/.330/.457 with 125 home runs. His best year was in 2019, when he batted .291/.364/.565 and clubbed 35 home runs. Then, in 2020, Mancini famously battled Stage 3 colon cancer and missed the entire season. When he returned in 2021, he captured the Comeback Player of the Year award.

This past season, Mancini was traded by the Orioles at the deadline and landed with the Houston Astros, and while he didn’t contribute as much as he would have liked—he batted only .176/.258/.364 in 57 games—Mancini hit eight home runs and earned his first World Series ring.

Right now, it looks like Mancini could platoon at first base/DH with another newly-signed Cub, Eric Hosmer. The Cubs also have prospect Matt Mervis in the mix, but he is likely to start the season in Triple-A. Furthermore, Mancini and Hosmer can play the outfield in a pinch if needed, but Mancini’s defensive metrics aren’t exactly dazzling in the outfield or at first base—he’s below average at both positions.

Still, the Cubs see the combination of Mancini and Hosmer as a significant upgrade from last season when there was poor production at the first base position by the pairing of Alfonso Rivas and Frank Schwindel, who combined to hit 11 home runs.

Matt Cozzi of Locked On Cubs is excited about the Cubs’ new direction, saying, “They’re definitely a formidable team that has made a ton of additions now. There’s no other way to put it, and they’re vastly better than last year.”

Mancini is the latest veteran free agent to sign with the Cubs during the 2022-23 offseason joining Hosmer, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, and Dansby Swanson as much-needed additions to a team that wants to finish better than 74-88.