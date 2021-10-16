Purdue upsets No. 2 Iowa 24-7

The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Purdue upset second-ranked Iowa Saturday with a 24-7 victory that stopped the Hawkeyes' 12 game win streak in its tracks.

The Hawkeyes, who have their highest ranking since 1985, were coming off a 23-20 come-from-behind win over top-10 Penn State a week ago.

But Purdue had the week off and came to Kinnick Stadium ready to play. The Boilermakers grabbed an early lead with a touchdown run by quarterback Aidan O’Connell in the first quarter.

The Boilermakers used three quarterbacks on the drive and throughout the game.

At halftime, Purdue was leading Iowa 14-7.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell had a career-best day. Bell had 240 receiving yards. It was a great day for O’Connell, too. The quarterback threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

This was a big win for the Boilermakers. Prior to the team's victory against Iowa, Purdue had only scored 39 points over their last three games and ten of Purdue's last 15 games had been decided by seven points or less.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue beat its highest-ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.