Purdue ends 4-game skid by beating Oregon St. in opener

The Boilermakers celebrated their 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium with their 291st victory at the venue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jack Plummer threw two late touchdown passes and Purdue's revamped defense made sure it was enough to help Purdue snap a four-game losing streak with a 30-21 victory over Oregon State.

Sam Noyer went 10 of 21 with 94 yards and one interception in his debut for the Beavers. But he was under pressure most of the game and was pulled late in the third quarter.

Oregon State has lost four straight.

It's been nearly 2 years since fans were in the stands to watch the Boilermakers play.

This win was a welcome return of in-person football at Purdue. Coronavirus kept fans from tailgating last year but as Purdue's football team prepared to kick-off on Saturday, fans were heating up their grills in preparation for the season opener.

The stadium has a few safety precautions in place for its fans including contactless gate admission, digital ticketing and cashless transactions.