Zionsville Little League softball team heading to World Series

The team, representing Indiana, advanced to the Little League Softball World Series after beating Ohio 4-3 Thursday.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Little League Major Softball All-Stars is headed to the Little League Softball World Series.

The team represented Indiana in the Central Region in Whitestown. The team finished second with a 3-2 record after beating Iowa, Kentucky, and Ohio but losing to Missouri twice.

Indiana advanced to the LLSWS after beating Ohio 4-3 Thursday, July 29.

"The whole goal originally was to just get through state," Zionsville manager Jeramiah Westerfield told our partner paper at The Lebanon Reporter. "Everything after that was going to be icing on the cake. The girls continued to play hard, they showed up every day and worked on hitting and fielding. We bonded together every chance we got, and we have created a good environment and culture on the team."

Two teams from each of the five regions advanced to the LLSWS, which will be held Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, North Carolina. This year's LLSWS is limited to teams from the United States due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana will compete in the Jessica Mendoza Pool against New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma and the top team from the West Region.

The top four teams from each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket rounds.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, Zionsville is the third team from Indiana since 2010 to play in the LLSWS. No Indiana team has ever won the LLSWS.

The LLSWS games will be available to stream with an ESPN+ subscription.