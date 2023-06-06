Whiteland grad leads Trine softball to Division III championship series

Debbie Hill struck out 10 batters and blasted a two-run homerun to lead the Thunder back to the championship series.

MARSHALL, Texas — Anchored by several athletes from central Indiana, Trine University is two wins away from a national softball championship.

The Thunder won their fourth-straight elimination game Monday, beating Coe College 4-1 to advance to the championship series.

Whiteland High School graduate Debbie Hill was the star of Monday's win, striking out 10 batters and only allowing one hit in 5 1/3 innings of relief. At the plate, Hill drew a second-inning walk that turned into a Thunder run, then in the third, she belted a two-run homerun to put Trine up 4-1.

Brownsburg's Ashleigh Tranter had an RBI double in the win, the school-record 44th of the season for the Thunder.

Trine features nine players from central Indiana on their roster.

Trine advances to face Salisbury University in a best-of-three series for the Division III national championship. The Thunder reached the championship series last year before dropping two games to Christopher Newport University.