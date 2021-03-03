Warren Central senior hoping to cap off career with another ring

Malik Stanley was just a freshman when the Warriors went undefeated and won it all in 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Warren Central boys basketball begins its playoff run, there's one senior on the team who knows what it feels like to hoist the state championship trophy.

“It was a good feeling cause we put in the work the whole season," Stanley recalls. "We made a lot of sacrifices, a lot of fight and scars through the whole season so it was pretty good.”

That was just the beginning of Stanley’s basketball journey at Warren. Stanley is now a senior and hoping to lead the Warriors back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“It’s very different because when I was a freshman I had to stay quiet and learn and wait my turn. So now my time is here so I have to put on the best way I can.”

Stanley is still somewhat quiet. He admits he’s more of a lead by example kind of guy and the numbers do the talking.

This season, he became the program’s all-time winningest player with an outstanding 91-15 record. He also became just the third player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

“It was surprising because I never knew. I knew I was about to hit 1,000 but I didn’t know I was about to be the winningest player," Stanley said. "I’m very proud because people have an image on the east side is like sometimes bad so when we do good stuff people need to acknowledge it more so that is a really good thing.”

Before Stanley leaves the east side to play at the next level, he wants to cap off his high school career with another ring.