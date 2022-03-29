A growing Warren Central girls' track team launches fundraiser to keep them in the fast lane

Many WCHS girls have decided to give track a try, but it has created growing pains.

INDIANAPOLIS — Track season is here, and for at least one high school program, it means more athletes than ever lacing up their running shoes.

As the Warren Central Girls Track team grows, the program will need more money to succeed.

On a cold March afternoon, the Warriors' indoor track is like I-465 at rush hour. The girls' track team pounds the concrete hour after hour.

Coach Le'gretta Smith has spent the past 11 years growing the program, and it has taken off.

"As track coaches, we always need things and always want to help out athletes go faster and jump higher," she said.

The team numbers are up. Many girls have decided to give track a try, but it has created growing pains.

"They start school at 7:15 (a.m.) and then they get out and they're in the locker rooms. They need something before we have competitions, it's either me or my husband, we're making pasta for them or sandwiches," Smith said.

That's right. The coach helps feed the athletes the right nutrition out of her own funds.

The girls on the team decided to do a fundraiser to help defray the costs. They're asking the community to give a couple of dollars.

"We need money so we can eat and bring more people into our team," said one student-athlete.

The team has grown so much, they don't have enough uniforms to go around, so another goal is to raise funds so everyone on the team has the gear they need.

"Yeah, we need an upgrade," said Jila Vaden.

https://t.co/gKrDelNGlC guys we can make it! A few more people give a little more for such a great cause!!!! Almost at 5k — WC Girls Track (@TrackWc) March 24, 2022

They're motivated to do their best, but they need some financial help so they can focus on dominating on the track this spring.

"I think our team chances are pretty high," said Laila Smith. "We have a young team and everybody's working really hard and the dedication is there, it's just, we have to lay it out on the track."

If you would like to help keep this Warren track team in the fast lane, click here to make a donation.