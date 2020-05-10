Walkenhorst BMWs finish first, second at IMS Sunday

Mixed weather conditions marked the inaugural Intercontinental GT Challenge.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Sunday's 8-hour endurance race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was won by BMW teams.

The No. 34 Walkenhorst Motorsports BMW driven by Augusto Farfus, Nicky Catsburg and Connor De Phillippi won, ahead of a car driven by teammates Martin Tomczyk, Nicholas Yelloly and David Pittard. They were the only cars on the lead lap at the end.

Catsburg led the final 119 laps of the eight-hour race.

“Very special,” Catsburg said. “Today was easier than expected somehow. My teammates did a fantastic job, Connor De Phillippi, Augusto Farfus at the start. No mistakes, which was the key to success. Thank you so much to my teammates, Augusto and Connor. Team Walkenhorst – unbelievable job, no mistakes. I only had to bring it back home.”