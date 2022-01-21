Triton Central hoping to surpass $200K in donations for 14th annual 'pink out' game

The fundraising game will raise money to support women in Shelby County diagnosed with breast cancer.

FAIRLAND, Ind. — Triton Central High School is holding its "pink out" girl's basketball game Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. against the Rock Creek Academy Lions.

The 14th annual fundraising game will raise money to support women in Shelby County diagnosed with breast cancer, which impacts one in eight women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

Nearly 40 women will participate in a "pink parade" in between the junior varsity and varsity games.

The women represent teachers, coaches, moms and grandmothers in the community who are survivors of breast cancer or currently fighting the disease. The women will also be treated to a catered meal before the game.

Volunteers have organized a raffle and collected hundreds of donated silent auction items to raise money.

If this year's goal of $20,000 is reached, the community will have raised $200,000 since the fundraiser began in 2008.

All of the money raised goes to Indiana Women in Need to support women with additional costs that develop during their breast cancer journey.

The night is the result of a partnership between local business owner and survivor Connie Larkey and Triton Central athletic director and girl's basketball head coach Bryan Graham.

To help attract a crowd and raise money, Triton Central moved the boy's basketball game with Indianapolis Lutheran to Saturday, Jan. 22.

Click here to make a donation in support of Triton Central's "pink out" game and the women of Shelby County.