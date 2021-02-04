Thousands expected for in-person Carmel Marathon Saturday

The race was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic and there is a virtual option for runners this year, too.

CARMEL, Ind — It will be a busy weekend in Carmel as the city prepares to welcome thousands of runners.

The 11th annual Carmel Marathon will be run on Saturday. The race is actually being held in person this year after switching to a virtual run in 2020 because of the pandemic.

There is still a virtual option for runners this year.

Nearly 3,000 people from 40 states are expected to participate in the marathon.

Runners will start and finish at the Palladium and there is also a half-marathon course.