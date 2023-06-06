TCU to donate $1 of all concessions transactions during Super Regionals to Special Olympics Indiana

On Wednesday, Special Olympics Indiana told 13News donations from fans across the country had topped $30,000.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Indiana State Sycamores are in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2023 Division I Baseball Championship - Super Regionals — but the games were originally supposed to take place in Terre Haute.

(NOTE: The video above is from the previous report on TCU fans showing support for Special Olympics Indiana after the venue change.)

With a sold-out crowd for the best-of-3 series this weekend, Texas Christian University Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati tweeted, "Grateful to host but recognize the difficult circumstances in Terre Haute. We will do our part as well and donate $1 per concessions transactions all weekend to Indiana Special Olympics."

The nonprofit organization replied, "This is remarkable! We're truly grateful for the continued generosity of @TCU_Athletics and the fans. You're making a real difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Thank you!"

When TCU defeated Arkansas Monday in the NCAA baseball tournament, the Horned Frogs appeared headed to Terre Haute to face the Indiana State Sycamores. But shortly after the celebration died down, Indiana State announced they wouldn't be able to hold games at ISU's Bob Warn Field.

The conflict was due, in part, to Special Olympics Indiana's State Summer Games, which are scheduled to take place for the 51st year in Terre Haute. Participants in the Games and their supporters have filled most of the hotel rooms near campus, and the university said staffing the Super Regional series with TCU would be difficult.

Within an hour of Indiana State's announcement, the hosts of a TCU podcast came up with an idea to help.

Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics. Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs https://t.co/iAzhRqyqz2 https://t.co/pVxwG577pd — Lupton Drinking Club (@luptonbeers) June 5, 2023

"Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way," the hosts of the "Postgame Beers Podcast" tweeted, encouraging fellow Horned Frog fans to donate to Special Olympics Indiana.

Within an hour-and-a-half, the hosts announced they had received word of at least 90 donations as Twitter users shared screenshots of their receipts in a rapidly growing thread.

The donations weren't limited to TCU fans, either. Fans of rival Texas and other schools mentioned their contributions, as well as some fans of the Sycamores.

On Wednesday, Special Olympics Indiana told 13News donations from fans across the country had topped $30,000, which will allow the organization to continue to provide competition and leadership opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities in Indiana.

The nonprofit organization said more than 500 donations have come in from at least 36 states.

No matter which team wins the best-of-3 series and earns a trip to the College World Series, Special Olympics Indiana CEO Jeff Mohler told 13News the show of generosity demonstrates the power of great sportsmanship.

"Sports at its truest. The most fundamental part of our society is for the betterment of who we are as individuals and this is a testimony to that, what sports could and should be," Mohler said Tuesday. "It is more than competition, although we do like to keep score, obviously the scoreboard is on, but we can all be better for it, if we live it in the right spirit."

More than 2,100 athletes are expected to compete in the Summer Games this weekend. The Games are made up of seven Olympic-style events, including bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.

The opening ceremonies will be held Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center on the Indiana State University campus. In addition to a parade of athletes and the lighting of the Summer Games cauldron, Olympic gold medalist David Boudia from Noblesville will participate.

The Games run through Sunday, June 11.

Events and activities during the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are free and open to the public.