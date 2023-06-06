TCU's Klecker shuts down Indiana State in 4-1 win to open Fort Worth Regional

The Sycamores will now need to win two games in a row to advance to the College World Series.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a 4-1 victory over Indiana State on Friday in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.

Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.

Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.

With the exception of the third inning, Indiana State's Matt Jachec kept pace with Klecker for the most part. Jachec pitched eight-plus innings, coming out of the game after allowing a leadoff double to Fontenelle in the ninth. After Fontenelle later came around to score, Jachec was charged with four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Zach Davidson finished for Indiana State (45-15).

Game 2 is set for Saturday, with TCU (40-22) playing as the home team.

Special Olympics donations

While Friday's sellout crowd was largely cheering for the hometown Horned Frogs, they were also sending some love back to Indiana.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced this week that the school would donate $1 from every concession transaction to Special Olympics Indiana to continue the generosity sparked by a TCU podcast Monday night.

The hosts of the "Postgame Beers Podcast" suggested TCU fans donate to Special Olympics Indiana in a tweet. Two days later, the organization said they had received over $30,000 in donations from at least 36 states.

The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games officially opened on Friday night in Terre Haute. Over 2,100 athletes, plus their family, friends and others associated with the Games will be in Terre Haute this weekend.