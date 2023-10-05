Savannah Bananas returning to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The Savannah Bananas are returning to downtown Indianapolis!
After the record-breaking number of fans at Victory Field for the June 30 and July 1 games, the comedic baseball team is coming back to the Circle City.
The Bananas will play three games in Indianapolis against their rivals, the Party Animals, on June 27, 28 and 29.
The team announced the dates as part of their "2024 World Tour Draft," during which they also announced a game at Fenway Park in Boston on June 9.
The Bananas have built a massive following on social media, including more than 7.6 million TikTok followers, for the circus-like atmosphere at their games. On top of what you'd expect to find at a ballgame, the Savannah players often break out into dance moves and find ways to get the crowd directly involved in the game.
How 'Banana Ball' differs from baseball
The Bananas created "Banana Ball" as an alternative way to play the game they've loved since childhood. Some of the unique rules include:
- Time clock: Every game lasts a maximum of two hours. When the clock strikes :00, the game is over.
- Scoring: Runs are scored in traditional baseball style, with a runner crossing home plate, but they only count for the inning in which they're scored. The team with the most runs in an inning gets one point.
- Batter up: Batters must stay in the batter's box during their at bat and they're not allowed to bunt.
- No walks: If a batter draws ball four, they run - don't walk - to first base, and any additional base they can reach before every defender touches the baseball and can tag them out.
- The tiebreaker: If a game ends in a tie, each team picks a hitter to face the opposing pitcher and one fielder (plus the catcher). Once the ball is hit, the hitter has to make it around to home plate to score a point before being put out.
- Foul balls are fair: If a fan catches a foul ball during an at bat, the hitter is out.