Savannah Bananas returning to Victory Field

The comedic baseball team broke its attendance records in downtown Indianapolis last summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Savannah Bananas are returning to downtown Indianapolis!

After the record-breaking number of fans at Victory Field for the June 30 and July 1 games, the comedic baseball team is coming back to the Circle City.

The Bananas will play three games in Indianapolis against their rivals, the Party Animals, on June 27, 28 and 29.

The team announced the dates as part of their "2024 World Tour Draft," during which they also announced a game at Fenway Park in Boston on June 9.

The Bananas have built a massive following on social media, including more than 7.6 million TikTok followers, for the circus-like atmosphere at their games. On top of what you'd expect to find at a ballgame, the Savannah players often break out into dance moves and find ways to get the crowd directly involved in the game.

How 'Banana Ball' differs from baseball

The Bananas created "Banana Ball" as an alternative way to play the game they've loved since childhood. Some of the unique rules include: