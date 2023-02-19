x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Saturday's high school basketball scoreboard - Feb. 18, 2023

Indiana high school basketball scores including Girls Semi-state results.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS —

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Semi-State Championships

Class 4A

Huntington North

Fishers 41, Lake Central 24

Southport

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Lawrence North 40

Class 3A

Jasper

Corydon 48, Indian Creek 42

LaPorte

Fairfield 42, Twin Lakes 34

Class 2A

Logansport

Lapel 51, Central Noble 38

Shelbyville

Forest Park 41, N. Knox 36

Class 1A

Frankfort

Bethany Christian 58, Tri 54

New Albany

Lanesville 45, Jac-Cen-Del 21

Semifinals

Class 4A

Huntington North

Fishers 67, Ft. Wayne Snider 66

Lake Central 62, S. Bend Washington 57

Southport

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Center Grove 43

Lawrence North 70, Indpls Ben Davis 55

Class 3A

Jasper

Corydon 52, Gibson Southern 47

Indian Creek 76, Indpls Chatard 47

LaPorte

Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Hts. 44

Class 2A

Logansport

Central Noble 43, Lafayette Catholic 42

Lapel 44, Andrean 32

Shelbyville

Forest Park 65, Greencastle 48

N. Knox 67, Eastern Hancock 50

Class 1A

Frankfort

Bethany Christian 55, Washington Twp. 50

Tri 55, Tri-Central 29

New Albany

Jac-Cen-Del 44, Bloomfield 34

Lanesville 56, Trinity Lutheran 41

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 77, W. Noble 71, OT

Benton Central 60, Seeger 56

Chesterton 79, Boone Grove 44

Christian Academy 72, Cannelton 34

Clinton Prairie 62, Tri-County 41

Cloverdale 65, Eminence 44

Columbus North 70, Franklin 58, 2OT

Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 37

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Frontier 61

Covington 55, S. Vermillion 50

Cowan 63, Elwood 52

Culver Academy 63, Maconaquah 52

E. Chicago Central 63, Morgan Twp. 56

Evansville Harrison 67, Terre Haute North 56

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, Norwell 52

Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Bellmont 51

Greenfield 60, Martinsville 47

Greensburg 53, S. Ripley 47

Hagerstown 67, Knightstown 44

Hammond Science and Tech 63, Attica 52

Hanover Central 65, Kankakee Valley 31

Henryville 58, Crothersville 25

Heritage 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

Indpls Lutheran 57, Monrovia 35

Indpls N. Central 74, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62

Indpls Scecina 62, Speedway 58

Jennings Co. 76, Bloomington South 50

Knox 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

LaPorte LaLumiere 75, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 60

Lafayette Harrison 78, Hammond Morton 52

Lanesville 45, Crawford Co. 21

Lawrence Central 66, Indpls Tindley 63

Lawrence North 92, Ft. Wayne South 46

Linton 85, Indpls Metro 64

Lou. Male, Ky. 69, Indpls Cathedral 62

Madison Shawe 57, Union (Dugger) 42

Madison-Grant 67, Eastern (Greentown) 54

Marion 67, Huntington North 65

Merrillville 75, Hobart 41

Mississinewa 61, Bluffton 41

N. Daviess 78, Edinburgh 34

N. Judson 64, Hebron 56

N. Posey 81, Tell City 30

N. Putnam 55, Riverton Parke 45

New Palestine 66, Whiteland 50

Noblesville 74, Evansville Christian 53

Paoli 54, Eastern (Greene) 33

Peru 80, Argos 63

Pike Central 89, Brown Co. 35

Pioneer 55, N. White 41

Plainfield 62, McCutcheon 44

Princeton 52, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35

Rossville 64, Faith Christian 56

Rushville 48, Oldenburg 46

S. Adams 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31

S. Central (Elizabeth) 70, Springs Valley 48

S. Decatur 56, Hauser 48

S. Newton 47, N. Miami 46, 2OT

Sheridan 42, Western Boone 41

Silver Creek 63, Providence 49

Southridge 61, Barr-Reeve 55

Southwestern (Hanover) 81, Scottsburg 71

Tecumseh 66, Perry Central 47

Union City 57, Southern Wells 45

University 67, Decatur Central 66

W. Lafayette 59, Lebanon 57

W. Vigo 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33

Wapahani 54, Yorktown 46

Whitko 59, Churubusco 35

Zionsville 58, Indpls Tech 44

Before You Leave, Check This Out