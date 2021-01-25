x
Rutgers holds on for 1st win at Indiana, edge Hoosiers 74-70

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, right, has his shot attempt blocked by Rutgers center Myles Johnson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Geo Baker scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and a key free throw with eight seconds left, Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points and Rutgers defeated Indiana 74-70. 

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.

Myles Johnson forced Saturday’s outcome towards the Scarlet Knights, winning a tough rebound battle by knocking the ball off the glass to get a better angle on it, then passing it to the perimeter where Indiana, railing 73-70, was forced to foul. 

Armaan Franklin scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis, scored 13 points with seven rebounds.

The Hoosiers' previously scheduled game at No. 7 Michigan was postponed after all athletics at the University of Michigan have been suspended for two weeks following positive cases of the new, highly-contagious COVID-19 variant.

The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. vs. No. 22 Illinois.

