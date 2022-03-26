Raptors-Pacers paused, arena evacuated because of fire

In the first quarter, some fans were cleared and firefighters were looking at the ceiling. Before long, video surfaced of flames coming out of one of the speakers.

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Raptors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands.

Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38.

At 8:50 p.m., about a half-hour after the game was paused, a Raptors spokesperson said the team had consulted with Toronto Fire Services and hoped the game could resume without fans in 30 or 40 minutes.

By 9:30 p.m., the Pacers tweeted that the team was back on the court and would resume playing soon.

we're back on the court and will be playing again in a few 🏀 pic.twitter.com/BEm4NOn9f7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2022

During the first quarter, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling. Later, another section was cleared as the game continued.

Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out of one of the speakers.

Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn was heard testing the system multiple times, but the main speakers over the stands did not seem to be operating.