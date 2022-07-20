Rajeev Ram Foundation Challenger brings professional tennis tournament back to Indy

Ram, who went to Carmel High School and is currently No. 2 in the world in doubles, is the host of this big event.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For the first time since 2009, a professional tennis tournament is being played in greater Indianapolis.

"We have a challenger event here, which is a professional tennis event. Some of the best players in the world, right here in our backyard in Zionsville. A lot of these guys are going to be competing at the US Open later this summer. It's a great opportunity to get to see the highest levels of the sport, up close and personal."

It's been a long time since we've had professional tennis in Indianapolis. We asked Ram about his passion to bring it back to life here.

"I was inspired by watching the tournament here for years," Ram said. "It was called the RCAs for a while, Indianapolis Tennis Championships, later on. To see that level as an aspiring junior, right in front of my face, led me to do some things in the sport I never really thought I would do, so I thought if we could manage to do that again for the next group, it could only lead to great things."

Ram shared some of the players expected for the tournament.

"You have players ranked anywhere between 50 and about 150-200 in the world, in singles and about the same in doubles," Ram said. "These guys are going to be playing the whole summer circuit leading to the US Open, and, like I said, you'll see these people playing in the US Open later this summer, so there's no reason to miss it."

We asked Ram what it would mean to him to see tennis explode at a bigger level in his hometown.

"It would be everything for me," he said. "I think the tennis community would come together that way. I think kids would become inspired and motivated to work harder and be motivated to do more and take the game further, and if we could be a small part of that, that would be incredible."

The event takes place at the Pearson Automotive Tennis Club, 4560 South 875 East, Zionsville.

