Race fans gather outside IMS gates to watch final day of Indy 500 qualifying

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Roommates Derek Mullis and Anthony Espinoza arrived outside of Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday to watch the qualifiers.

“Hearing the engines, being this close, it makes it that much more like being inside,” Espinoza said.

They were among dozens of other fans that set up chairs or simply walked toward the gate to catch the action on the big screen, since COVID-19 restricted fans from being in the stands.

It’s something that didn’t bother Mark Bollaert, who drove five hours to IMS.

“It’s not as fun but guess what? To be able to be here, and hear the cars, it’s a little long way to go to do that, but we haven’t done much this year because everything has been closed, so it wasn’t that much of a big deal," Bollaert said. "We're just glad to be here."

Even the smallest fans shared their disappointment without saying a word — but through a photo.

Rob Botts posted a photo of his daughter on Twitter with the caption, “let us in,” as his daughter looked through the gate.

IMS President Doug Boles responded by tweeting: “The emails, social posts and text messages asking to be allowed inside IMS have been powerful, passionate and some, heartbreaking. But, this photo and post… wins the day. Wish 2020 was different. We all miss fans. And nothing makes me happier than kids at IMS.”

Some say they’re disappointed they won’t get to see their fellow fans in the stands.

“The people we sit by are from Ohio,” Martha Buehner said.

“Yeah, and they’re funny,” replied her husband, David.

The Buehners have been coming to watch races together for 50 years.

“When we got married, that was his [David’s] first time coming,” Martha said.

“1970, yeah. That’s when cars wrecked into photographers' stands, and I was watching that instead of anything else,” Dave said.

As some reminisce on years past, others look forward to a brighter future.

“The race is still going on, whether the people are there or not,” Mullis said.