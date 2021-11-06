Purdue upsets undefeated Michigan State, 40-29

It's been a big year for the Boilermakers. The team also upset second-ranked Iowa with a 24-7 victory that stopped the Hawkeyes' 12 game win streak in its tracks.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University ended Michigan State's bid for an undefeated season on Saturday with another shocking upset over a top 10 team this season.

The Boilermakers had their fourth Big Ten Conference victory of the season with a 40-29 win over the Spartans.

The Spartans were undefeated and went into Saturday's game with a No. 5 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll.

Leading the Boilermakers to victory was, Aidan O’Connell who threw for a career-best 536 yards and matched his career-high with three touchdown passes.

Purdue's David Bell broke a school record with 15 career 100-yard games. The star wide receiver has played in 26 games.

It was a tie game until Purdue running back King Doerue brought in his second touchdown of the season in the third quarter giving the Boilermakers a lead of 28-21.

The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006. With the Big Ten's last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.

It's been a big year for the Boilermakers. The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.

The team also upset second-ranked Iowa with a 24-7 victory that stopped the Hawkeyes' 12 game win streak in its tracks.