Purdue QB Brady Allen to enter transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University quarterback Brady Allen said he is entering his name in the transfer portal.

"It's been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold. I am thankful for the relationships and memories I've made over the last year," Allen wrote in a Twitter post Monday morning. "Sometimes the best plans don't work out, and you have to deviate from them to do what's best for your future."

According to the university, Allen led Gibson Southern High School to the 2021 3A State Championship, throwing five touchdowns and setting a state championship record of 28 completions. He was subsequently named Indiana’s 2021 Mr. Football, an award given to the best player in the state.

As a freshman at Purdue, Allen played in one game, completing one of three passes for eight yards against Indiana State on Sept. 10. The Boilermakers won the game 56-0.

With the transfer portal making its debut in 2018, coaches have access to all contact information for players in the portal and can decide if they want to reach out, according to NBC Sports.

Earlier this month, Purdue announced Ryan Walters as the team's 37th head coach in program history.

Walters spent two seasons with the University of Illinois as the defensive coordinator. Along with guiding the Illini defense to Top 10 national rankings in 17 different defensive categories, Walters was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year.

He spent six seasons at the University of Missouri before going to Illinois. Walters was the defensive coordinator for three of those seasons.