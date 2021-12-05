Purdue will play in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee

This will be Purdue's second appearance in the Music City Bowl, having played against Auburn in 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With its best season in 15 years, Purdue University has been invited to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The bowl bid marks the 20th bowl game in Purdue history, including the third in five seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm.

"After the outstanding season our football program has had, we are extremely proud of and excited for Coach Brohm and the Boilermakers to be representing Purdue University in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl," said Mike Bobinski, the vice president and director of athletics at Purdue.

The Boilermakers will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.

"Our fans certainly know what a special and unique place Nashville is, and I'm certain we will have a sea of Old Gold and Black throughout the city and inside Nissan Stadium ... We are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to a great game against Tennessee," Bobinski said.

Purdue will go into the bowl game with an 8-4 record, the most wins in a regular season since Joe Tiller's 2006 team captured eight victories.

Coach Brohm said after the season Purdue has had, this game is a well-earned reward.

"Playing in a game like the Music City Bowl, in the great city of Nashville, is a reward for our team," said Brohm. "We are excited about the opportunity to compete, especially in an NFL stadium against a very good Tennessee team. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge, and we can't wait to see our fans join us in the Music City."

The Boilermakers and the Volunteers have played each other one other time, for a matchup that coincidentally also happened during bowl season. During Purdue's second-ever bowl appearance in 1979, the Boilermakers defeated Tennessee 27-22 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, Texas.