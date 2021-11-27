Purdue captures Old Oaken Bucket, defeats IU 44-7

Fans packed into the stands for Saturday's sold-out game at Ross-Ade Stadium. It was Purdue's Senior Day and also the 96th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes and Zander Horvath ran for another as Purdue routed Indiana 44-7. It's the first time the Boilermakers have won the Old Oaken Bucket since 2018.

A total of 16 Boilermakers were recognized on Senior Day during a pregame ceremony.

Purdue took a 17-7 halftime lead. Purdue's star wide receiver David Bell scored his sixth touchdown of the season and the 21st of his career. O'Connell sealed the win with two TD passes on Purdue's first two series of the second half.

The Boilermakers have won four of five to post its highest single-season victory total, eight, since 2006.

Indiana lost its final eight games and completed its first winless season in league play since 2011.