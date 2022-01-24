Stefanovic leads No. 4 Purdue past Northwestern 80-60

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward “Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help No. 4 Purdue beat Northwestern 80-60.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward “Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater.

Purdue has won 10 straight in the series, turning away Northwestern once again despite playing without leading scorer Jaden Ivey because of an injured hip flexor.

The Wildcats, who have lost six of seven, were led by Boo Buie with 17 points.

The Boilermakers (16-3) travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes (14-5) Thursday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.