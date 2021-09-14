x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Purdue loses top running back for 4-8 weeks with broken leg

Zander Horvath ran for a team-high 442 yards on 89 carries last season and earned third-team all-Big Ten honors.
Credit: AP
Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Jack Plummer (13) against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue running back Zander Horvath is expected to miss four to eight weeks with a broken fibula. 

The senior was injured during Saturday's 49-0 rout over UConn and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. 

Horvath ran for a team-high 442 yards on 89 carries last season and earned third-team all-Big Ten honors. He also led Purdue in rushing this season with 92 yards and had become a key receiver out of the backfield, too. 

Coach Jeff Brohm says he expects King Doerue and Dylan Downing are expected to help replace Horvath.

Related Articles