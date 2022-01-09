Purdue basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue vs. Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The third-ranked Boilermakers (13-2) were scheduled to play at Michigan (7-6) Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.
More than 700 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 in the two months since the Division I college basketball season began.
Purdue's next scheduled game is Friday, Jan. 14 at home against Nebraska (6-10). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
