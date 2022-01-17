x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

No. 4 Purdue gets 2OT road victory against No. 17 Illinois; IU up next

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers (15-2) with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist.
Credit: AP/Michael Allio
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88. The Boilermakers improved to 15-2. Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime, including two baskets by Eric Hunter Jr. Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points for Illinois, which is 13-4. Andre Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Boilermakers (15-2) travel to Bloomington to take on in-state rivals Indiana University (12-4) Thursday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Operation Basketball: Guerin Catholic 54, Covenant Christian 50