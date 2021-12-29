x
Purdue basketball teams, staff boosted against COVID-19

The athletics department said the decision was made "in a desire to provide the strongest possible prevention against serious illness."
Credit: AP/Jason DeCrow
Purdue head coach Matt Painter talks to his team during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Athletics announced its basketball student-athletes and staff are all vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The department said the decision for all players and staff to get a booster shot was made "in a desire to provide the strongest possible prevention against serious illness."

Purdue Athletics is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and a subsequent booster shot "to help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season."

As a reminder, facial coverings are required in all indoor facilities at Purdue.

The men's team, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, was ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in the school's history in the Dec. 6 ranking.

The Boilermakers (11-1) play the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The women's team (9-4) will face Rutgers (7-7) Sunday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Indiana University canceled upcoming games for both its men's and women's basketball teams due to COVID-19. 

The men's game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 will not be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program. The team (10-2) will next play at Penn State (5-5) Sunday, Jan. 2.

The women's game against Rutgers, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Scarlet Knights' program. The Big Ten Conference will determine the next steps regarding the postponement and potential rescheduling of this game in conjunction with conference COVID-19 policies. The No. 8 team (10-2) is scheduled to play No. 6 Maryland (10-3) Sunday, Jan. 2.

