Purdue basketball teams, staff boosted against COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Athletics announced its basketball student-athletes and staff are all vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The department said the decision for all players and staff to get a booster shot was made "in a desire to provide the strongest possible prevention against serious illness."

Purdue Athletics is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and a subsequent booster shot "to help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season."

As a reminder, facial coverings are required in all indoor facilities at Purdue.

The men's team, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, was ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in the school's history in the Dec. 6 ranking.

The Boilermakers (11-1) play the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The women's team (9-4) will face Rutgers (7-7) Sunday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

A statement from Purdue Athletics. pic.twitter.com/UuYm17ecYw — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Indiana University canceled upcoming games for both its men's and women's basketball teams due to COVID-19.

The men's game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 will not be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program. The team (10-2) will next play at Penn State (5-5) Sunday, Jan. 2.

The women's game against Rutgers, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Scarlet Knights' program. The Big Ten Conference will determine the next steps regarding the postponement and potential rescheduling of this game in conjunction with conference COVID-19 policies. The No. 8 team (10-2) is scheduled to play No. 6 Maryland (10-3) Sunday, Jan. 2.