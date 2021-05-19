Pitcher from Indy gets first Major League hit after 14 years

Tommy Hunter is a journeyman pitcher with a 56-45 career record, 22 saves and one cherished base hit.

ATLANTA — Tommy Hunter has pitched for seven different teams over 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. He seldom bats and never got a hit, until Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Tommy entered the game in the second inning and was allowed to bat in the top of the third. He lined to left field for a single.

“Highlight - hands down - best thing,” said Tommy, still giddy after the game. “I jumped on first like a Little Leaguer. Man, it was crazy. That's the coolest thing I've ever done in the big leagues. I got a knock in the show!"

Tommy's father, Ray, was watching the game on TV from Florida on a fishing trip. He laughed as Tommy stood on first base motioning with his hand that he wanted the baseball as a souvenir. Tommy is now 1-for-5 lifetime at the plate.

“It was priceless,” said Ray with a hearty chuckle. “I was just laughing. My phone's blowing up. All my friends and family are texting, and it was a lot of fun."

Tommy starred at Cathedral High School. He was drafted in 2007 by the Rangers and started on the mound in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series. Stepping in the batter's box Tuesday was another big career moment.

“Oh, my heart is beating so fast,” Tommy said. “I mean it was. I was nervous. And then, I got a hit in the big leagues. I'm telling you man, it's the coolest thing I've ever done. My wife sent me a video. My son was watching it. That's definitely a highlight for me. It's cool. It's awesome."

Tommy and his wife Ellen have three sons. Ray says Tommy, now 34 years old, would like to play another couple of seasons. Tommy has made more than $30 million in career earnings.

"He has fun doing it,” Ray said. “That's fun to him is going out there. And he likes being in a pressure packed situation. I get tingles in my arms every time he goes out there. I just get tingly. All you want is for him to do his best."

Tommy pitched two scoreless innings in the Mets 4-3 win over the Braves Tuesday night. Hunter also scored a run when Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer with Hunter on first base.