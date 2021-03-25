Pacers defeat Pistons 116-111, snap 6-game home winless skid

Indiana got a streak-snapping win Wednesday night against Detroit.

INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

LeVert's fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It’s the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.

The Pacers ended their worst winless stretch at home since losing six in a row in 1985.

The Pistons have the Eastern Conference’s worst record.

Edmond Sumner scored 18 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Pacers.