O'Connell, Jones help Purdue take easy route past Sycamores

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O'Connell and Charlie Jones hooked up for three touchdowns, and then took the second half off as Purdue routed FCS foe Indiana State 56-0 on Saturday.

Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards in his second straight 100-yard game since transferring from Iowa to Purdue (1-1) so he could reunite with O'Connell, his childhood friend.

O'Connell went 17 of 19 for 211 yards and four scores. He now has 48 career TD passes, surpassing Scott Campbell (45) for sixth in school history. O'Connell is the only walk-on to ever win the starting quarterback job at Purdue.

The Sycamores (1-1) fell to 0-6 all-time against the Boilermakers.

It didn't take Purdue long to take control.

Cam Allen recovered a fumble on the game's first snap and four plays later King Doerue scored on a 4-yard TD run. Jones stiff-armed a defender on his way to a 7-yard TD catch and O'Connell found Paul Piferi for a 26-yard score on the next two series. O'Connell closed out the half with TD passes of 36 and 5 yards to Jones to make it 35-0.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm pulled O'Connell, Doerue and Jones at the start of the second half.

Allen also scored on a 65-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Indiana State had just 145 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana State: This was no surprise. Indiana State is 0-18 all-time against current Big Ten members. Dante Hendrix had an impressive season debut with five receptions for 90 yards. Now the Sycamores must prepare for the traditional Missouri Valley Football Conference gauntlet.

Purdue: O'Connell and Jones helped the Boilermakers bounce back after a demoralizing to Penn State in the season opener. The 56-point margin was the largest in Brohm's six-year tenure and it was also the second shutout in his Purdue career. The Boilermakers beat UConn 49-0 last year. Now Purdue can build some momentum for the resumption of conference play in three weeks.

UP NEXT

Indiana State: Returns home to take on Montana next Saturday.