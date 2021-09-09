Notre Dame football home opener to air exclusively on Peacock

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Toledo.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener will air exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Toledo.

The game will be available on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools and the first time a Notre Dame football game will be available to watch exclusively on a streaming service.

The Fighting Irish escaped with a 41-38 overtime victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

All remaining Notre Dame home football games for the 2021 season will air on WTHR Channel 13 and stream on Peacock.