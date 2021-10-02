Notre Dame falls to Cincinnati, first loss at home in more than 4 years

By the fourth quarter, Notre Dame was close to a comeback. However, a touchdown by Cincinnati put the game out of reach for the Irish.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For the first time in more than four years, the University of Notre Dame lost a home football game after the team's comeback bid against No. 7 Cincinnati fell short with a final score of 24-13.

Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule.

The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900.

After a scoreless first quarter, the game began to heat up. Cincinnati capitalized on two Notre Dame turnovers, scoring a touchdown and a field goal to take a 10-0 lead with over 10 minutes left in the half.

Cincinnati scored another touchdown just before halftime on an 80-yard drive.

Notre Dame started a comeback campaign late in the game. With a little more than a minute left in the third quarter, the Irish scored their first touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-7.

The team scored again in the fourth quarter putting the Irish down by just four points with 8 minutes left in the game.

The Bearcats put the Irish's comeback out of reach in the fourth quarter with a six-yard touchdown rush that brought the score to 24-13.

