North Central's Kasidy Schenk ready to battle the boys at state wrestling tournament

Schenk said she wrestles to stay in shape for soccer, her first love.

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School has a rich history in sports going back to the 1960s, when they started winning state titles. They're hoping to chase more titles this weekend, this time in wrestling, with a young lady leading the way.

We visited practice recently. It's a normal after-school workout. The mood is intense, and the sweat flows. The Panthers work on their final moves before the state wrestling tournament, which begins this weekend.

Over in the corner, there's a wrestler you can't miss. She's pinned five male opponents this year.

"It's pretty fun, and I'm happy," said Kasidy Schenk. "It makes me feel good and confident."

Schenk earned her way onto the boys wrestling team with years of hard work.

Coach Lou Silverman knows talent. He's led this program for 20 years.

"She is our varsity wrestler at 113 (pounds)," Silverman said. "She got five pins on the year and she is really, really tough on top. She works hard in the room, she is tough, everything you want a wrestler to be."

Schenk's dad was a wrestler. He signed up her younger brother for classes when he was eight years old.

"But he didn't sign me up, personally. I was just sitting here and I wanted to do it, so I started doing it and I really liked it. I was in fifth grade when I started that," Schenk said.

She's been wrestling against the guys ever since - and winning. We asked her about the reactions she gets.

"Some get really upset," she said. "I've had an incident where somebody won't shake my hand after the match. They'll run away, but usually they are fine with it."

This weekend, she will face the best of the best, trying to win a state title. But making it this far is already a major accomplishment.

"We try not to treat people differently. She comes in here and works, if not harder than everyone," said Silverman. "We don't really say 'girls do this and guys do this.' It's everyone doing this and she is right on board."

The @IHSAA1 wrestling sectionals are getting underway. Meet a female @NCHS_IN wrestler ready to face the guys! Coming up at 615 on @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/YM8ducSTsQ — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 28, 2022

Silverman said the boys respond well to Shenk.

"Yeah, otherwise they get their butt kicked by her," Silverman said with a laugh.