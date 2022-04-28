New Noblesville gym focuses on 'American Ninja Warrior' training

The gym is made for people who are training to appear on "American Ninja Warrior" but will also host camps, classes and birthday parties for kids.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — This past weekend, a new workout facility opened in Noblesville, but it doesn't have any treadmills or weights.

“Ultimate Ninjas is a gym based around 'American Ninja Warrior,' the TV show," said Ultimate Ninjas General Manager Brian Parache. “It's a little different than just going to the gym and doing reps or things like that. You get to come in and play on stuff or swing or try to swing from one place to another or run up a wall and you don't really realize you're getting a big workout until the next morning when you wake up sore.”

Ultimate Ninjas was founded in 2017 and has five other gyms in Chicago and one in St. Louis.

They said they switch up the obstacles in the gym about every six months. But one, the warped wall, will always stay.

“That's probably the most iconic obstacle on the show," Parache said. "It's that big ramp that you run up. We have them built to scale so you can try what it really is like from the show.”

The gym is made for people who are training to appear on "American Ninja Warrior" but will also host camps, classes and birthday parties for kids. Camps and classes start for kids as young as 6 years old.

“We have people of all ages, both kids and adults come in and try out the things and train for the show or just do it for fun," Parache said.

Our Indianapolis Location Opens Today! Please share with all your Indy friends and help us spread rhe word! Hope to see you there soon! 💪💪💪 #indy #ninjawarrior #ultimateninjas #newgym #ninja #weareexcited Posted by Ultimate Ninjas Chicago on Friday, April 22, 2022

Ultimate Ninjas didn't come to central Indiana on accident.

“We actually heard that Indianapolis has the highest concentration of viewers for 'American Ninja Warrior,'" Parache said. "We wanted to bring it down to these people who love to watch the show.”

This Saturday, Ultimate Ninjas will hold a special open gym where the first hour of your visit will be free of charge.