New cornhole tournament coming to downtown Indianapolis on Saturday

Organizers hope the event will be the world's largest single-day cornhole tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Along the American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis, hundreds of cornhole players will line up for a new kind of competition.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, along with INVets, is hosting the inaugural Indy Cornhole Classic Saturday, Aug. 19.

All the money raised will go to the Indiana War Memorial Foundation to help support and maintain monuments and memorials around town.

That's according to one of the organizers, INVets President and CEO Blaine Zimmerman.

"What we are shooting for is the world's largest single-day cornhole tournament," said Zimmerman. "The world record is currently held by the Iowa State Fair, and we know we can do better than Iowa."

The tournament will have two divisions: a competitive division (with a cash prize), and a recreation division.

The winner of the recreation division will take home a custom cornhole set, along with a custom ticket package from the Indy Eleven.

So far, more than 200 teams have signed up for what Zimmerman describes as an event for everyone.

He says, even if Hoosiers don't want to play, they can come down and enjoy the atmosphere.

"North Street is going to be closed," said Zimmerman. "We've got six different food trucks, alongside Big Woods restaurants are bringing Quaff On! Beer and Cardinal Spirits."

Plus, Zimmerman says there will be a few celebrity sightings, like IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb.

"We have Rowdie, the mascot for the Indians, coming," said Zimmerman. "You have a chance to play Rowdie in cornhole. Good luck. Rowdie is an extremely good cornhole player, but if you beat him, he'll give you one of his bobble heads."

The event welcomes cornhole players of all skill levels on what is expected to be a beautiful Saturday in downtown Indy.

Zimmerman says it'll be the perfect tailgate ahead of the Indianapolis Colts pre-season game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"We already pushed the good weather button," said Zimmerman, "so we are going to have great weather for the event."

In the lineup for the tournament is Cuc Majors from Columbus. She's better known in the cornhole world as Lady Death Strike.

"I wanted to be a threat, especially playing against guys," said Majors. "The majority of the players are guys, so I want to intimidate them. I thought that was a great name, so I just went with it."

Majors says she, just like so many Hoosiers, started playing cornhole in her backyard for fun.

It's a different story now, however.

"It's an addiction," said Majors. "I play at least four or five times a week."

Majors says she has played competitively for about eight years. She says she attends events with her husband but doesn't play on his team.

"That's a no-no in cornhole," said Majors.

The veteran player says Hoosiers of all ages can play the game. For beginners, Majors shares a simple tip.

"Follow through, aim straight and have fun," said Majors.

Majors says she enjoys large events like the Indy Cornhole Classic, especially when the proceeds are for a good cause.

"We are giving back to the community," said Majors, "just being involved with it, being together, getting your friends, meeting new people. So, it's always a good time."

"Indianapolis is actually second in number of monuments behind Washington D.C.," said Zimmerman, "and we have the most acreage. We have 25 acres of land dedicated to honoring our veterans. All the proceeds from this event are going back to the Indiana War Memorial Foundation to make sure that we're keeping up with that land and making sure everything looks amazing."

Saturday's tournament is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. along the American Legion Mall.

The deadline to sign up to compete is noon on Friday, Aug. 18.