Netflix's 'UNTOLD' to feature Pacers brawl in deep dive into epic sports moments

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections on winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the famous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are some of the most pivotal sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month.

The streaming service giant announced Tuesday that the series “UNTOLD” will premiere Aug. 10.

The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film starting off at a pivotal sports moment before diving deep into the story beyond the headlines.

The first episode will feature the infamous 2004 brawl between the Indiana Pacers and some Detroit Pistons fans. Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) went into the stands after a fan had poured a drink on him.

The episode will feature never-before-seen footage. Viewers will also hear from the players involved in the brawl.