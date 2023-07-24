Tickets for NBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis go on sale Monday

Festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, include the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets go on sale Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m. ET for the festivities leading up to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The festivities at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17, 2024, include the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge. The events, which take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on NBA All-Star festivities taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium.)

On Monday, 10,500 tickets will go on sale to the public for $24, $49, and $79.

According to a spokesperson with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, tickets can only be purchased by those who use an Indiana zip code in the billing address. The following disclaimer will appear on Ticketmaster's website:

“*MUST READ!* Lucas Oil Stadium is located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of Indiana. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside Indiana will be canceled without notice and refunds given. There is an 8 ticket limit for sales to this event.”

Additionally, the host committee will purchase and distribute 2,400 tickets free of charge to local partners, community groups and nonprofits.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night events are set to take place on the south end of the stadium, with roughly 35,000 seats surrounding the court. The north end will be used for concerts and performances.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The host committee also announced IndyGo buses will be free for all riders for the duration of NBA All-Star 2024 festivities from Feb. 15-18.

Buses will offer extended service, ensuring riders will have easy transportation home following downtown events.